Elon Musk says Twitter deal 'temporarily on hold'

The pause is another twist in the saga of the world's richest man trying to buy Twitter. It's unclear if the issue could scuttle the deal entirely.

Example video title will go here for this video

Elon Musk said Friday that his planned $44 billion purchase of Twitter is “temporarily on hold” pending details on spam and fake accounts on the social media platform.

Musk Tweeted a Reuters article speculating about the stalled plan, seemingly confirming it. In the tweet, the billionaire said the deal was on hold "pending details supporting calculations that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users."

Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of usershttps://t.co/Y2t0QMuuyn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 13, 2022

It's unclear if Musk is reconsidering because one of the problems he publicly declared he is buying Twitter to fix isn't really a problem.

One of Musk's selling points to the public about the purchase has been that he will combat the use of fake spam accounts on the platform, which pop up often in high-traffic topics and controversial issues.

Some bots stoke the flames over various issues, raising tensions. Experts partly blame Twitter bots — including those run by Russian state-sponsored actors — for causing polarization ahead of and beyond the 2016 election.

Other times, the bots are just a nuisance familiar to those on the internet. They peddle sketchy or illegitimate products, often leading users to sites infested with viruses.

The announcement that the Tesla founder tweeted is another twist amid signs of internal turmoil over his planned buyout of Twitter, including that the social media company fired two of its top managers Thursday.

It wasn’t clear whether the fake account issue could scuttle the Twitter deal. Stock in both Twitter and Tesla swung sharply in opposite directions, with Twitter’s stock tumbling 18% and Tesla, which Musk had proposed using to help fund the Twitter deal, jumped 5%.

Investors have had to weigh legal troubles for Musk, as well as the possibility that acquiring Twitter could be a distraction from running the world’s most valuable automaker.

Twitter said Thursday that the company is pausing most hiring and except for business critical roles. In addition, it said in a statement, “we are pulling back on non-labor costs to ensure we are being responsible and efficient.”

In a memo sent to employees and confirmed by Twitter, CEO Parag Agrawal said the company has not hit growth and revenue milestones after the company began to invest “aggressively” to expand its user base and revenue.

Twitter fired two of its top managers Friday, the latest sign of internal turmoil amid Musk's planned buyout of the company.

One Twitter general manager, Kayvon Beykpour, is leaving after 7 years. In a series of tweets Thursday, Beykpour said CEO Parag Agrawal “asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction.”

Bruce Falck, Twitter's revenue and product lead, was also fired, according to a tweet that has since been deleted. His Twitter bio now says “unemployed.”