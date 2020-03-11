Live updates: Election Day voting begins as Trump and Biden await results

Nearly 100 million Americans have voted early, and now it falls to Election Day voters to decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Election Day is here as the nation goes to the polls to wrap up what could be a record-breaking national turnout.

This story will provide live updates throughout the day and into the evening on the presidential election between President Donald Trump and Vice President Joe Biden, control of the U.S. Senate and House, other major races and any significant news developments around the elections.

The most recent updates will be placed at the top.

8:00 a.m. EST

President Trump kicked off Election Day by calling into FOX News for a live interview over the phone. The president said he'll declare victory, "only when there's a victory" and said he doesn't "want to play games." He predicted that he'll get more than the 306 electoral votes he won in 2016.

Trump said he plans to spend the day making a "big series of calls" to thank some people and then will pay a visit to Republican party offices in Virginia to thank staffers.

7:30 a.m. EST

Joe Biden began his morning by going to St. Joseph’s on the Brandywine in Wilmington, Delaware, with two of his grandchildren in tow.

After a brief church visit, the four walked to his late son Beau Biden’s grave, in the church cemetery. Beau, a former Delaware attorney general, died of brain cancer in 2015 and had encouraged the former vice president to make another White House run.

Biden next heads to Philadelphia and his native Scranton as part of a closing get-out-the-vote effort before awaiting election results in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

7 a.m. EST

Polls open in Pennsylvania, as voters are poised to play a crucial and perhaps decisive role in choosing the next president.

Trump won Pennsylvania by less than 1 percentage point in 2016, eking out a surprise victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton to become the first Republican presidential candidate since 1988 to take the state. No Democrat has lost Pennsylvania but won the White House since Harry Truman in 1948.

6:30 a.m. EST

Polls began opening on the East Coast Tuesday as election officials warned that millions of absentee ballots could slow the tallies.

2:57 a.m. EST

President Donald Trump tweeted for the first time Election Day with a 2-minute long video of him dancing to "Y.M.C.A." by Village People, with the caption "VOTE! VOTE! VOTE!"

1:07 a.m. EST

Two tiny New Hampshire communities that vote for president just after the stroke of midnight on Election Day have cast their ballots, with one of them marking 60 years since the tradition began.

The results in Dixville Notch, near the Canadian border, were a sweep for former Vice President Joe Biden who won the town's five votes. In Millsfield, 12 miles to the south, President Donald Trump won 16 votes to Biden's five.

1:04 a.m. EST

The U.S. Elections Project says 99.7 million people have voted early, outpacing the 2016 national early vote by more than 50 million. So far, the vote total equates to 72.3% of all the votes cast in the 2016 election.

12:05 a.m. EST

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made his first tweet on Election Day. He said, "I believe health care is a right for all. Donald Trump believes it's a privilege for the few. It's that simple, folks."