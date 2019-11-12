Ruiz Foods is recalling more than 55,000 pounds of El Monterey frozen breakfast burritos which could be contaminated with pieces of semi-rigid plastic.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said the affected product is El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage & Cheese. Only the 3.38-pound value packs with 12 individually wrapped 4.5-ounce burritos are affected. They have a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

They were shipped to retailers nationwide.

RELATED: Sushi sold at Trader Joe's, Walgreens and other chains recalled over listeria concerns

RELATED: Infant sleepers among 19 recalled items T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods kept selling

The problem was found after three consumer complaints of pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in the burritos. There have been no reports of injuries or illnesses, according to USDA.

Consumers who have these burritos in their freezers are urged to throw them away or return them to the store.

Consumers with questions can call Ruiz Foods Products' Consumer Line at (800) 772-6474.

El Monterey Signature Burrito Egg, Sausage & Cheese value pack

USDA