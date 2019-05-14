An E.coli outbreak likely linked to ground beef has expanded to at least 196 victims in 10 states. That's an increase of 19 cases since the last update on April 26.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 28 people have been hospitalized from the strain of E. coli O103. Two of them had a type of kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.

Kentucky has the most cases (69) followed by Tennessee (55) and Georgia (49). The first illnesses were reported on March 1.

The CDC said there may be more cases linked to the outbreak under investigation by individual states.

Of 147 victims interviewed about what they had recently eaten, 78% reported eating ground beef, the CDC said. Some reported eating or buying ground beef bought at grocery stores or restaurants. Ground beef collected from a restaurant where sick people reported eating tested positive for E. coli O103.

Two companies have recalled ground beef products in recent weeks because they may be contaminated with E.coli. K2D Foods recalled 56.7 tons of raw ground beef on April 23. Grant Park Packing in Franklin Park, Ill., recalled 26.6 tons of raw ground beef on April 24.