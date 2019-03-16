The latest U.S. research on eggs won't go over easy for those can't eat breakfast without them.

Study participants who ate about 1 ½ eggs daily had a slightly higher risk of heart disease than those who ate no eggs. The study showed the more eggs, the greater the risk. The chances of dying early were also higher.

The researchers say the culprit is cholesterol in egg yolks. Cholesterol is also found in other foods, but the study focused on eggs because they're a common source.

Dietary guidelines that eased limits on cholesterol have helped eggs make a comeback in U.S. diets. The new study has limitations and experts say eggs can still be part of a healthy diet.