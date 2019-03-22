If you're a Marvel movie fan who wants an excellent excuse to binge-watch every Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, here it is. Someone wants to pay you $1,000 to do it.

CableTV.com says it's making the offer to fans who are not only willing to watch all 20 films back-to-back leading up to the April 26 premiere of "Avengers: Endgame," but who will also live-tweet the experience.

You won't be watching any of the "X-Men," "Fantastic Four," "Ghost Rider" or "Deadpool" films for this -- those are Marvel genre but not part of the MCU. You also don't need to watch any of the Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield "Spider-Man" films. And you don't have to watch "Hulk," the 2003 stand-alone starring Eric Bana. You'll just be watching the films in the "Avengers" canon (full list below).

"Once your MCU binge-watch and live-tweeting extravaganza is complete, we’ll ask you to share your takeaways from the movies so we can make some beautiful, badass rankings together," CableTV.com said.

Applicants must give an enticing 200-word resume with their level of Marvel expertise and a list of the social media accounts they use.

Click this link to find the application.

Here are the movies you'll watch: