LONDON, UK — Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are officially breaking free of the royal family starting March 31.

The couple's office released an update Wednesday on the plans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Along with giving the date Harry and Meghan's new stepped-down status within the royal family becomes official, their office announced a number of royal engagements. Harry is set to attend an Invictus Games event on Feb. 28 with singer Jon Bon Jovi.

Harry and Meghan have begun a new life in Canada after choosing financial freedom over being full-time members of the monarchy.

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 | Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

The couple has agreed to stop using their "royal highness" titles and will no longer receive public funds after a deal was struck for them to step aside as senior royals, according to Buckingham Palace. The couple will repay some 2.4 million pounds of taxpayers' money that was spent renovating their home near Windsor Castle.

As part of the new arrangement, the couple will also be required to step back from all royal duties and can no longer "formally represent The Queen."

At the end of January, Prince Harry broke his silence over the decision and said they had "no other option."

Harry added that it brings him "great sadness" that it's come to this. But he reiterated that they're "not walking away."

"I hope that helps you understand what it has come to," Harry said. "That I would step my family back from all I have ever known to take a step forward into what I hope can be a more peaceful life."