Is your dream job to live on an island and be the keeper for a historic lighthouse? Well, you're in luck.

The East Brother Light Station is looking for new keepers. The station is on a small island near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge in San Francisco Bay. The San Francisco Chronicle said the current operators, Che Rodgers and Jillian Meeker, will hand over the keys to the historic lighthouse in April.

The Chronicle said the job opened up about a decade ago, and the 1874 lighthouse now operates as a bed and breakfast. It's also on the state and federal lists of historic places.

On its Facebook page, the lighthouse said the job is for two people who need to apply together. The living quarters are small, so the operators are usually a couple.

The application says one of the two people must have a U.S. Coast Guard-issued captain's license.

The Chronicle said Richmond Mayor Tom Butt said the couple will be paid around $130,000 a year, but there is the potential to earn more.

Those interested are asked to reach out to Butt and submit an application, found here.

