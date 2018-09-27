WASHINGTON — Psychology researcher and professor Christine Blasey Ford mentioned the "sequelae" of her alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh during her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Thursday, prompting a surge of people searching for the meaning of the word.

According to Merriam-Webster's dictionary, "sequelae" is the plural of the word "sequela," which means "an aftereffect of a disease, condition or injury."

The use of the word by a professional in psychology like Ford is not unsurprising. The Latin word can be found in the titles of a number of articles in medical journals and appears frequently in psychological articles about survivors of trauma, particularly the trauma of sexual assault.

A number of Twitter users applauded Ford's use of the word and shared the definitions they were able to track down.

📈'Sequela' refers to an aftereffect of a disease, condition, or injury.https://t.co/qiFshfinNP — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 27, 2018

Sequelae: A pathological condition resulting from a prior disease, injury, or attack. As for example, a sequela of polio. Verbatim from the Latin "sequela" (meaning sequel). Plural: sequelae. #KavanaughHearings — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 27, 2018

America looks up "sequelae." — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 27, 2018

Dr. Ford is speaking from professional expertise when she refers to the sequelae of her traumatic experience. This is the language my therapist used, too. It was new to me, but it's part of the therapist's toolkit. You can't fake it. — andré m. carrington, Ph.D. (@prof_carrington) September 27, 2018

Sequelae is a beautiful word for a sometimes horrible thing. #KavanaughHearings — Alissa Quart (@lisquart) September 27, 2018

I love that Dr. Ford is using the word "sequelae," a word I doubt Grassley understands. — MeredithGould (@MeredithGould) September 27, 2018

"Sequelae" is such a PhD psychology word. (I say this with affection) — KatherineHawkins (@Krhawkins5) September 27, 2018

Christine Blasey Ford's use of "sequelae" in her testimony makes me admire her even more.

Because I'm a nerd.#KavanaughHearings — Janet D. Stemwedel (@docfreeride) September 27, 2018

