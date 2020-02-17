Dr. Amie Harwick, a well-known Hollywood therapist who was previously engaged to comedian Drew Carey, has died after she was found in critical condition under her home's balcony, according to police.

In a statement to Deadline, the Los Angeles Police Department said Hollywood patrol officers responded around 1:16 a.m. Saturday to a radio call of a "woman screaming." Officers met Harwick's roommate, who said she had been assaulted.

Police told ABC News that her roommate jumped a wall and went to a neighbor's house to report the assault.

Officers said they found Harwick on the ground under a third-story balcony.

According to police, she was unresponsive and had "injuries consistent with a fall." Police said Harwick was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

Police told Deadline they found evidence of a struggle and forced entry into Harwick's residence. Gareth Pursehouse was arrested outside a home Saturday afternoon on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to ABC, police said Harwick had "recently expressed fear about a former boyfriend." Deadline reports that Harwick had a restraining order against Pursehouse, but it had recently expired.

Harwick, 38 and Carey announced their engagement in 2018 and ended the engagement in the same year. She specializes in family, marriage and sex therapy and authored the book "The new Sex Bible for Women." In 2015, she appeared in a documentary called "Addicted to Sexting."