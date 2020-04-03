NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country superstar Dolly Parton is sending her love to victims after an early morning tornado devastated areas of Nashville and Middle Tennessee.

In a post via Twitter, Parton said, “Praying for all those affected by the devastating storms in Tennessee and my heart is especially with the families who lost loved ones. We are all with you.”

According to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, at least 25 people died when a tornado ripped through the Nashville area in the early morning hours of March 3.

