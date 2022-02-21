First dogs honored in DC for Presidents Day on National Mall

Clean label dog nutrition brand Jinx unveiled the first pup statues, which will be on display for the holiday and then transferred to a permanent home.

WASHINGTON — We all hear about the leaders in the Oval Office every time Presidents Day rolls around, but what about the furry, four-legged first companions behind the Chief of State?

This year, the first pups are getting the same all-star treatment thanks to clean label dog nutrition brand Jinx, which unveiled three statues of the famous dogs behind a few past presidents.

"Join us (along with your pups) as we give America’s four-legged leaders a place in history, right in the middle of our Nation’s Capital," the company said on its website, celebrating their installation.

The bronze-colored, life-size statues look right at home amongst the monuments, which showcase Fido, Pushinka and Bo, owned by Abraham Lincoln, John F. Kennedy and Barack Obama respectively.

"Over the past couple of years, we've realized how much we depend on our pets for emotional support. At Jinx, we all turn to our dogs to get through tough days and we thought if that was true for us, imagine the pressure of being the President of the United States," said Co-Founder Sameer Mehta via press release.

"That's why this Presidents Day, we put politics aside to celebrate our Companions-in-Chief, the dogs that have been there for some of our nation's greatest leaders, ready and waiting for belly rubs and daily walks."

The company celebrated the three doggies on their website, with a map of their locations and descriptions about each pup and their life with the president.

"Fido was a beloved, sensitive and unnerved pup. When Lincoln won the Presidency, his popularity increased and Fido was often met with celebratory sounds and an increase of people and foot traffic. These sounds and new routines frightened Fido so much that Lincoln and his wife Mary left Fido at home as they thought life in Washington would be too difficult for him," it reads.

"Pushinka [Kennedy] was a gift sent to daughter Caroline by the Soviet Premier and was the daughter of Strelka, the first dog sent into space by the Russians (August of 1960)."

The company shared a few fun facts about one of the more recent White House occupants, Bo Obama, as well. "Promised as a gift to Obama's daughters, Malia and Sasha, if he won the Presidency. In 2008, the first photo of Bo went viral on social media and he quickly became the object of national fascination. He eventually became so popular that he was the subject of four books, made into a plush toy sold on the White House online gift shop, and had an official schedule."

All three dog depictions can be spotted right in front of the Lincoln Memorial, along with a clear view of the Washington Monument in the background. They were set up at 7 a.m. and will be on display until the evening hours of the holiday.