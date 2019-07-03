(ABC News) A Texas family of five are lucky to be alive on Wednesday after their dog continuously scratched to get their attention and out of a house fire.

The matron of the Rangel family was awakened by the sounds of their dog, "Negro," scratching at her bedroom door on Tuesday as smoke filled the home.

"My wife called me when I was on my way to work, saying the whole house is on fire," the Rangel family patron told ABC News. The family declined to give their first names.

The three Rangel children, ages 10-, 16- and 18-years-old, were heard by their mother coughing in the next room.

The family dog, which they only had for almost a year, was alarmed by the smoke and started nervously scratching the door.

With no working smoke detectors, fire officials told ABC News, the family was extremely lucky and credited their dog for saving their lives.

East Montgomery County Fire (EMCF) said in a statement the fire appeared to have started from a space heater in their bathroom.

"All five occupants suffered smoke inhalation after escaping this early morning fire," the fire officials said. They are all expected to make a full recovery.

In the same statement, EMCF underlined the importance of smoke detectors and keeping space heaters from combustibles especially on cooler winter nights.

The elder Rangel said everything is pretty much gone from the fire, but is grateful he and his family are alive. "The rest don’t matter," he said.