Travelers may have to take a trip to the DMV if they’re looking to fly, even domestically, after October 1, 2020.

The Transportation Security Administration details on their website that they won’t be accepting standard driver’s license as form of identification to board domestic flights.

TSA says that travelers will be required to present a REAL ID compliant license in order to travel within the U.S.

Drivers can tell the difference between a REAL ID and a standard license by a gold start generally marked in the upper portion of the card. If there’s no gold star, then it’s a standard license and not REAL ID compliant.

The new requirement will only be applied to travelers over the age of 18, minors won’t be required to have one if their traveling with someone.

TSA will continue to accept other forms of identity documents, such as passports. To see a list of accepted travel documents, click here.

The agency says on their website that the REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 and recommended the federal government to set specific standards when issuing identification documents, such as driver’s licenses. Some states are already compliant with the law, but others aren’t.

To find out if your state is already REAL ID compliant, click here.