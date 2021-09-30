Disney celebrates 50th anniversary with 'The World's Most Magical Celebration'

There's new food, decorations and shows to enjoy.

ORLANDO, Fla. — It's official, Walt Disney World has turned the big 5-0!

To celebrate, the theme park giant is holding a roughly 18-month celebration featuring new experiences as part of "The World's Most Magical Celebration."

Disney officially opened to guests in Orlando, Florida on Oct. 1, 1971, and the rest is history. The theme parks namesake Walt Disney and his teams spent years crafting the now recognizable staple.

Guests visiting Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary will be met with "EARidescent décor," new gold enhancements at Cinderella Castle and Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends in "sparkling new looks."

Preparing for “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” has inspired our cast members and Imagineers to pull out all the stops! ✨ See how the details, both big and small, have been embellished for this momentous occasion: https://t.co/EqXkz35Czr #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/tpALbt2hXS — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 22, 2021

New 50th anniversary treats, drinks and merchandise will also be available during the celebration. You can get a sneak peek at those here.

Several new shows are also coming to the Walt Disney World Resort.

EPCOT will be lit up at night with "Harmonious," a nighttime spectacular that combines a medley of Disney music and visuals representing artists from all around the world.

Over on Main Street, guests can catch a different nighttime spectacular called "Disney Enchantment." The show includes Disney music, lightning, fireworks and an immersive projection effect that extends from Cinderella Castle.

Last but not least, Animal Kingdom is getting a kite and windcatchers performance where they will be "awed by elaborate three-dimensional kites of Simba, Zazu, King Louie, Baloo and more."

Here are some other announcements Disney dropped as part of the celebration: