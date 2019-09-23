A new trailer for Disney's "Frozen 2" debuted on "Good Morning America" this morning, and the world surrounding Arendelle is about to get a whole lot bigger. In the sequel, Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf will find themselves traveling to new lands as Elsa heads towards an alluring magical call.

The trailer opens with the young princesses listening to a bedtime story about a magical forest. Their father tells them that "something went wrong," and now "no one can get in or out."

Later, a grown Anna is seen asking her boyfriend Kristoff if something seems "weird" about her sister Elsa.

It turns out that Elsa has been hearing a mysterious voice calling to her, and soon the gang is headed to the enchanted forest her father told them about in the stories. Unfortunately, Elsa responding to the call of the north has also put the kingdom in danger once again.

The new and mysterious forest may provide the answers to the origin of Elsa's ice powers, but learning them might come at a high cost. Grand Pabbie is heard in the trailer warning Anna that if she doesn't keep Elsa grounded during their journey, she may lose herself to her magic.

"Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom," a release from Disney says. "Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey."

Throughout the trailer, we see all of the various things that might be threatening the kingdom of Arendelle and Elsa's family, including magical purple fire, water spirits and what look like giant rock trolls.

'Frozen' first hit theaters in 2013, and is the highest grossing animated film of all time in worldwide box office, according to Disney. The iconic song, "Let it Go," won the Academy Award for best achievement in music. The film itself won best animated film.

'Frozen 2' hits theaters November 22. Watch the new trailer here: