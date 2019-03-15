Disney has reinstated director James Gunn to work on Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy 3.”

Gunn was previously fired from the project after some old tweets, where he joked about subjects like pedophilia and rape, were dug up and brought to light in July 2018.

Deadline was first to report Friday's developments, followed by a message that Gunn posted saying he was "tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months."

"I deeply appreciate Disney's decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all," Gunn wrote.

Gunn's message was his first tweet since July 2018.

After Gunn left the project, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and six other main cast members of “Guardians of the Galaxy” issued an open letter in support of the ousted director.

“We cannot let this moment pass without expressing our love, support and gratitude for James,” read the statement sent out on the cast members’ social media.

According to the Deadline report, Gunn and Walt Disney Studios president Alan Horn had multiple discussions following the director’s dismissal. After a public apology and many apologies to the studio, Horn decided to bring him back on.

Social media has a lot to say about it, to say the least.