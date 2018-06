Fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in New York City Tuesday morning, law enforcement officials confirm to the Associated Press.

Authorities believe her death was an apparent suicide.

Kate Spade, a Kansas City native, was 55 years old.

BREAKING: Law enforcement officials: Fashion designer Kate Spade found dead in New York in apparent suicide. — The Associated Press (@AP) June 5, 2018

