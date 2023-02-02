Denver Zoo welcomes baby sloth

The baby two-toed sloth was born last Thursday to parents Charlotte and Elliot.

DENVER — The Denver Zoo just welcomed its newest addition, a baby two-toed sloth.

On Jan. 26, parents Charlotte and Elliot welcomed their baby into the world, according to a Facebook post from Denver Zoo.

The birth is a conservation win for the famously slow-moving species, the zoo said. The Tropical Discovery animal care and veterinary medicine teams worked hard to provide specialized care throughout Charlotte's pregnancy to ensure both mom and baby were healthy.

A recent exam has confirmed both baby and mom are continuing to thrive in their habitat.

Charlotte has access to the public-facing part of their treetop habitat, so visitors may be able see the two bonding.

The gender of the baby has not been determined yet. A DNA sample taken during a neonatal exam will be used to determine the little one's sex, according to the zoo.

BABY SLOTH ALERT! We’re delighted to share that our Linne’s two-toed sloth baby finally made its debut on 1/26. Mom and baby are healthy & thriving, and you may be able to see them during your next visit! Meet this cutie in our latest Baby Bulletin, presented by @SCLHealth. 🦥 pic.twitter.com/LxYYmzs8Bd — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) February 2, 2023

Video of the new baby sloth also can be found on the Denver Zoo Facebook page.

