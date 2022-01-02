Caseworkers will continue to follow up with all the affected families in the days ahead, the Red Cross said.

STONECREST, Ga. — At least 10 families have been displaced from their apartments after a fire ripped through in DeKalb County Tuesday afternoon.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the Wesley Providence apartments in the Stonecrest area around 2 p.m.

Firefighters were not able to search some of the apartments due to the heat from the fire, but as of Tuesday night they said all residents and guests and pets had been accounted for and were safe, including two cats and a dog that firefighters were able to rescue.

Firefighters said the fire started in a unit at one end of the multi-unit apartment building closest to the entrance of the complex. When firefighters arrived the fire had spread into the roof and across the entire length of the building.

11Alive Skytracker flew over the fire shortly after 5 p.m. Video shows firefighters were still working to put out hot spots where the fire appears to have ripped through the entire roof of the apartment building. They were able to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby apartment buildings in the complex.

Darrell Taylor, who lives in the same apartment building where the fire started, said he was asleep when the flames sparked.

"I didn't think it was real at first," he said.

Taylor said he grabbed his phone and ran out of the apartment with his girlfriend and roommate. He said once they were outside there was a lot of commotion, adding he heard people screaming and crying, and not long, after sirens.

"Smoke was everywhere," Taylor said. "We left just in time."

Other residents were also running out of their homes, many of them with their pets.

Fire officials said dozens of residents have been displaced and the American Red Cross is helping tend to residents' immediate needs.

Volunteers for Red Cross' Disaster Action Team said 28 apartment units were impacted by the fire, while the total of people impacted by the fire is not yet known. The agency said it is helping at least 10 families, initially, who lost all they owned and had nowhere to go, while others said family and friends would be able to help them.

"Along with providing emotional support, our volunteers are working closely with apartment management to meet the immediate emergency needs of 10 families still at the scene, including help with temporary lodging, food, clothing, personal care items and other essentials," The Red Cross said in a statement Tuesday evening.

The Red Cross added any resident who has made other arrangements Tuesday night can still receive emergency assistance Wednesday morning.

Caseworkers will continue to follow up with all the affected families in the days ahead, The Red Cross said.

