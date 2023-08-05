Teacher Appreciation Week, National Nurses Week 2023: Deals, discounts and freebies

Restaurants and retailers across the U.S. are recognizing teachers and nurses with deals, discounts and freebies.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — It's Teacher Appreciation Week starting Monday, May 8 through Friday, May 12.

To show their appreciation, retailers and restaurants across the U.S. are offering teachers various deals, discounts and freebies.

The recognition efforts were led by former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt as she urged Congress to designate a day to thank teachers in 1953. The day was originally celebrated on March 7, but was moved to May in 1984.

Since 1984, the National Teacher Parent Association has dedicated the first full week of May as Teacher Appreciation Week.

Teacher Appreciation Week overlaps with National Nurses Week. From May 6 to May 12, nurses are recognized and honored throughout the U.S.

Deals, freebies and discounts for teachers, nurses:

McAllister's Deli

Starting May 3 until May 10, teachers and nurses can get a free 32-ounce iced tea at participating McAlister's Deli locations by showing a valid educator or medical ID. The deal, which is valid for in-person dine in and takeout orders only, is limited to one per person and no purchase is required.

Nurses and teachers, this one’s for you. From 5/3-5/10, take a break with a McAlister’s Tea, on us. Just our way of... Posted by McAlister's Deli on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Firehouse Subs

Starting Monday, teachers can enjoy a free medium-sized sub with the purchase of another medium or large sub, chips and drink at Firehouse Subs. The offer lasts until Friday and requires showing proof of employment. It is only valid for in-person purchases and limited to one per person.

Sonic

Educators enrolled in Sonic's Teachers' Circle Rewards program are eligible for a free cheeseburger with any online or app purchase from May 9 to May 16. To qualify for the cheeseburger deal, teachers, faculty and staff at K-12 schools or universities must get verified by May 9 after signing up for the rewards program.

✏️Calling all educators! ✏️ This one’s for you. We support educators throughout the year with exclusive rewards through... Posted by Sonic Drive-In on Friday, May 5, 2023





Crocs

Crocs is offering healthcare workers and teachers a 15-25% discount at its stores. Crocs is also hosting a giveaway for National Nurses Week.

Whataburger Teacher Appreciation Week breakfast deal

In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, Whataburger is offering free breakfast entrees from May 8-12.