A Burlington man believes two different employees on two separate occasions took his Corvette on a joyride. Imagine his shock when he saw it captured on his dashcam.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — John Parrish of Burlington said he was shocked to watch the dashcam video of his 2016 Corvette Z06, racing through the streets.

"No laws were technically broken. I got the vehicle back, so it's not like it was stolen or wrecked or anything like that," Parrish said.

It's who took it that was the most surprising. Parrish believes two employees of Modern Chevrolet of Burlington took his car on two different high-speed test drives while the car was in the shop getting work done. He didn't know about it until he watched the footage back.

"I mean, this car is not cheap by any means, I've worked hard to pay for it and to see somebody treating it like that when they were supposed to just fix a problem and give it back… just, made me feel disrespected," Parrish said.

The dashcam video even shows one of the workers picking up a woman for the joyride. We reached out to Modern Chevrolet to ask about the situation. In a statement, the General Manager wrote in an email, "Our organization is aware of the video that is the subject of your inquiry. We have investigated all the facts, been in personal contact with the customer, and taken prompt and appropriate corrective action. We will have no further comment on the matter."

"His corrective actions were to replace the part that they damaged, which he told me he felt it was going above and beyond what they needed to do to make it right in my eyes," Parrish said.

While Parrish isn't completely satisfied with the resolution, he's just happy he's now the only one taking it out on joyrides.