Billionaire Danish fashion mogul Anders Hoch Povlsen and his wife lost three of their four children in Sunday's deadly Easter attacks in Sri Lanka, according to multiple media reports.

A spokesperson confirmed to the BBC that the family was visiting the country over the Easter holiday.

Povlsen owns Bestseller, an international clothing retailer, and is the largest shareholder in clothing giant Asos, according to the BBC.

Bestseller's communication manager told CNN, "We can confirm that Anders lost three children in the attack." He declined to comment further and asked everyone to "respect the privacy of the family."

RELATED: Explosions kill more than 200 in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday

Povlsen has four children, according to Forbes. The names of the three children killed in the attack have not been released.

Sri Lanka's minister of tourism said 39 foreign tourists were killed in Sunday's attacks on churches and hotels, while another 28 were wounded. The series of bombings killed at least 290 people.