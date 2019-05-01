They're calling it a "Government Shutdown Litter Patrol".

Marc Newland and his daughter Erica typically spend their Daddy-Daughter days hiking.

"'Real-life' responsibilities have kept us away from hiking for a while and Daddy/Daughter days have been scarce too... today, we finally had some time to spend together in the park and after hearing about the shutdown, Erica thought that our time would be best spent collecting litter (and I couldn't have agreed more)," Newland wrote in a Facebook post he made in the group, 'Hike The Smokies'.

For the remainder of the government shutdown, there will be no more open bathrooms or garbage collection anywhere in the Great Smoky Mountains.

Laurel Rematore, CEO of the Great Smoky Mountains Association, said paying to keep the visitor centers open prevented problems with overflowing trash reported at many other national parks during the shutdown.

The duo first set off to the Little River and Jake's Creek trailheads Thursday where they were "pleasantly surprised" that there wasn't much work for them.

So they headed to the Laurel Falls trailhead to see if they could help there.

"As expected, we had plenty of work! We headed up the trail and before we knew it, our bags were full," Newland said. "We didn't quite make it to the waterfall before we had to turn back to make it to a doctors appointment, but we will [be] returning soon to pick up where we left off!!"

He said it was a fun and rewarding day for both of them.

"Erica says that she would like to challenge other hikers to take one day off from getting in miles and impressive vista pics and instead, give back by grabbing a trash bag, heading to the park and collecting some litter!!"

He ended his post reminding hikers that the mountains give so much to so many people and asking them to imagine if only a fraction of those people decided to give back to the mountains.

The post has over 1.3 thousand reactions, more than 230 comments, and over 90 shares. As you could imagine, the comments include many 'thank yous', 'great jobs' and 'you guys are awesome'. Some folks even accepted the challenge to help clean up themselves.