CINCINNATI — Crews working the scene of a partial building collapse in downtown Cincinnati have located the remains of a construction worker missing for more than a day.

Mayor John Cranley called it a truly sad day for the city, saying they will mourn and then come together to get through the rough time.

The Cincinnati city manager released a statement Tuesday evening thanking first responders.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for, but we are appreciative of their tireless hard work the last two days. This has been a difficult week for our city,” Patrick Duhaney said in a statement.

According to ABC affiliate WCPO, the worker had been checking for concrete seepage on the 6th floor of the garage and when other workers poured concrete from between floors, that’s when the floor above collapsed.

Four other workers have since been treated and released from the hospital.

The name of the worker has not been released.

