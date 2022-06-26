More than 400,000 solar-powered umbrellas sold at Costco recalled for fire risk

The umbrellas have a small solar panel with a battery that can overheat and catch fire.

The maker of a solar-powered patio umbrella sold at Costco is recalling more than 400,000 of the products after several caught fire.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said consumers should "immediately stop using the umbrellas," which have small solar panel "pucks" containing lithium-ion batteries that can overheat.

SunVilla Corp. of Chino, California, received six reports of the batteries overheating, CPSC said. In three cases, the solar panel puck caught fire while charging indoors. In another two cases, the umbrellas caught fire when the puck overheated while attached. There was one report of a smoke inhalation injury.

The "10’ Solar LED Market Umbrellas" were sold at Costco warehouses nationwide and on Costco's website from December 2020 through May 2022. They come in various colors, have LED lights and cost between $130 and $160.

The solar puck has a black cover marked with "YEEZE" or "YEEZE 1", the CPSC said. About 400,000 were recalled in the U.S. and about 33,000 in Canada.

"Consumers should immediately stop using the umbrellas, remove the solar panel puck containing a lithium-ion battery from the top of the umbrella, store the puck out of the sun and away from combustible material, and do not charge the puck with the AC adapter," the notice said.