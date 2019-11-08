A Pennsylvania Superior Court panel is set to hear Bill Cosby's appeal in what became the first celebrity trial of the #MeToo era.

The review of Cosby's sexual assault conviction comes as movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and other accused predators await trial.

Scott Berkowitz, the president of the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, says victims will be closely watching the outcome of the high-profile appeal Monday.

Cosby's lawyers are fighting the judge's decision to let five other accusers testify at last year's trial. They say prosecutors used them to "promote hysteria."

Judge Steven O'Neill says the testimony is allowed because it demonstrated Cosby's "signature" crime pattern.

The three-judge appeals panel includes two female jurists.

The 82-year-old Cosby is serving a three- to 10-year prison term.