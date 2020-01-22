The Cook County Medical Examiner's office has determined that last month's death of rapper Juice WRLD was the result of an accidental overdose of the opioid oxycodone and codeine. Initial reports stated that a federal agent searching the plane at the time administered the opioid antidote Narcan to the artist, after he went into convulsions, the Associated Press reported.

The rapper, whose given name was Jarad Anthony Higgins, went into convulsions at Chicago's Midway International Airport on Dec. 8 while federal authorities searched a private plane he was on after he and others flew from Los Angeles to Chicago. The medical examiner's findings come weeks after the 21-year-old was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he later died.

A search of the plane revealed 41 bags of suspected marijuana, bottles of liquid codeine, guns and ammunition. Juice WRLD, who grew up in the Chicago suburb of Homewood, was gaining a national reputation as a music artist.

