ELLSWORTH, Maine — Sunday was a gorgeous October day, and the corgis were out to play.
Corgi lovers gathered in Ellsworth for a festival celebrating the beloved breed.
Dozens of corgis were able to get to know each other during a fenced-in play date accompanied by their owners, followed by a costume contest in the spirit of Halloween.
The festival organizers are corgi breeders and owners of Corgi Bliss in Penobscot.
"They're just, they're a breed that when people see them it just makes them happy because they're always smiling," Katie Radcliff, co-owner of Corgi Bliss, explained.
Next year, Corgi Bliss plans to organize the festival in the summer of 2023, making it bigger and better with live music, a car show, and of course — more corgis.
"They [corgis] get along with everybody, and they're very addictive," Jennifer White, co-owner of Corgi Bliss, said.