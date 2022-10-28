From ghosts to goblins and all that creeps at night. It’s our annual spooky tales from our Tennessee neighbors of fright.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the past two years, ABC 24’s Brittani Moncrease has been visiting the Smith’s home in Cordova for Halloween. It is their favorite holiday. They put on a display for everyone to see. She took us on this year’s haunted themed adventure.

'Twas the night before All Hallow's Eve when all was ashore.

Ahoy there matey! Dare to step aboard.

“This year is Ghost Ship: The Port of No Return,” said Jodie Smith, a Cordova resident.

Enter at your own risk, for there is a lesson to be learned.

Cordova’s Jodie Smith and her husband Steve put on an eerie display every Halloween.

“It is for my love of Halloween. I am a huge fan of Halloween.”

It’s year five and counting, not all show and tell.

There’s a deeper treasure when you set sail.

“Also, we fundraise every year for different charities,” said Smith. “We’re raising money for the Down Syndrome Association and for Meadowood Rescue.”

Obey the captain or walk the plank.

If you stay, fall in rank.

“We have a 40-foot pirate ship. We have some skeletons that are having some rum. We have an octopus that’s sinking the rescue boat and just various decorations throughout,” said Smith.

It’s a creepy journey with ghostly greetings.

Arrgh! Happy Halloween and a haunted trick-or-treating!