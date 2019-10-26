Editor's Note: The above image is a file photo. Scroll down to see the display.
A Pennsylvania woman has turned the front of her home into a giant Cookie Monster.
CNN says Lisa Boll, who lives in York Township, used bright blue paint to turn the vines growing around her front door into a big mouth before adding large styrofoam eyes and a chocolate chip cookie to recreate the famous Muppet from "Sesame Street."
"It was surprising how many people get a big kick out of it, so it's good, it's fun for Halloween," Boll told local television station WPVI. "And, it's not a horror thing; so it appeals to kids under the age of three. It's not scary."
According to TV station WHTM, Boll chose Cookie Monster because she's a fan of "Sesame Street," which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.
Can't see the image below? Click here.
Related Stories:
- “Sesame Street” deals with addiction, ‘Name that Jam’ game
- 'We're not alone' - 'Sesame Street' tackles addiction crisis
What other people are reading right now:
- FBI investigating Hillsborough County Commissioner Ken Hagan
- Amber Alert issued for missing 14-year-old Virginia girl
- 'He was supposed to wake up': Community mourns teen after tragic death
- A smile to remember: Video of adopted baby with Down syndrome goes viral
- She texted her dad's number on the 4th anniversary of his death. This year, she got a reply.
FREE 10NEWS APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter