'An incredible day' as Lee statue removed in Charlottesville

The development comes more than five years after racial-justice activists began a renewed push to remove the statues of Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has been hoisted off its stone pedestal.

Work to remove the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee began early Saturday morning. Crews were also expected to take down a second Confederate monument.

The removal of the Lee statue follows years of contention, community anguish and legal fights. A push for removal bubbled up in 2016.