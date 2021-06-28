The explosion happened Monday afternoon in Farmersville, about 45 miles northeast of Dallas.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — Updated at 8:48 p.m. with information from the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

Two people are dead and three are injured in a Monday gas line explosion that happened in an unincorporated area of Collin County near Farmersville, officials said.

Princeton and Farmersville fire departments, Collin County EMS and multiple other local law enforcement agencies are at the scene of the explosion, which was reported around 4 p.m. in the area of Farm to Market Road 2756 near Highway 78.

According to the Farmersville police chief, the people involved in the explosion were contractors for Atmos Energy - not actual Atmos employees - who were servicing a gas line in the area when the explosion happened. The Collin County Sheriff's Office said Monday night the contractors were employees of Bobcat Contracting and Fesco Petroleum Engineering. Two of the people injured were taken to the hospital. Sheriff Jim Skinner said while the explosion appears to be an accident, he has invited the FBI to assist in the investigation.

It's unclear at this time what caused the explosion.

Atmos released the following statement Monday afternoon:

"Our prayers are with those who were affected by the events in Farmersville, Texas today. Out of respect for their privacy, we are not releasing any names or additional details at this stage.

"Our highly trained technicians continue to work with the fire departments and emergency first responders to monitor the situation and make sure the area is safe. Our number one priority continues to be the safety of the public, our employees, our contractors, and our natural gas distribution system."

Officials have asked drivers to avoid the area.