Federal authorities have charged college coaches and others in a sweeping admissions bribery case in federal court.

ABC News reports that actresses and CEOs were also involved in the case.

Authorities say that the scam involved bribing coaches in exchange for admitting students as athletes, regardless of their ability. Students at or seeking to attend Georgetown University, Stanford University, UCLA, the University of San Diego, USC, University of Texas, Wake Forest, and Yale, according to NBC News.

There has been no indication that the students or the schools involved knew of any wrongdoing. ABC News reports that most students did not know that their admission was contingent on a bribe.

The racketeering conspiracy charges were unsealed Tuesday.