Clifton Oliver, 'The Lion King' and 'Wicked' Broadway actor, dead at 47

Oliver's most prominent roles include Simba in Broadway's "The Lion King" in 2011 and Benny in Lin-Manuel Miranda's "In the Heights."

WASHINGTON — Clifton Oliver, an actor who portrayed several roles on Broadway including Simba in "The Lion King," has died. He was 47.

Roxy Hall, the actor's sister, announced the news of Oliver's death in a Facebook post on Wednesday. The 47-year-old Broadway star was reportedly battling an undisclosed illness, according to People and Playbill.

"My baby brother, Clifton Oliver, has had his final curtain call," Hall said in a statement online. "It was peaceful. His partner Richard, was singing to him the song Psalm 23 as he took his last breath this morning at 3:20 AM. He went twirling into the afterlife ready to make his Grand Appearance as the Star of his Homecoming Celebration!"

"My heart is sad, and overjoyed at the same time! I will miss him, but he is finally at peace!" she continued.

Oliver was born on Dec. 3, 1975 in Jacksonville, Florida, and attended the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts before he moving to New York City in 2010 to begin his Broadway career. He joined the theatrical production of "Wicked" and served as an understudy for Fiyero, according to Playbill.

"He impacted the lives of people throughout the world as he showcased his amazing talent, kind soul, and loving spirit to EVERYONE he met! He will be missed, but never forgotten!" his sister added. "I was able to love on my baby brother, and I will always cherish the memories of having an honor and privilege to do just that!"

Oliver is survived by his partner Richard, his sister and his brothers Eddie Oliver and Johnathan Oliver, according to Playbill.