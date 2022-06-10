Based on the purse's contents, League City officials say it likely belonged to a woman named Beverly Williams, who likely lost it in April 1959.

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — UPDATE: The League City Historical Society confirmed Beverly Williams as the owner of the purse.

Editorial note: The above video is prior to the historical society confirming the purse belonged to Williams.

Sadly, they said Williams died in 2016. She had nine children who all live in Texas and California, with two still residing in League City. The family said the purse was found around Oct. 5, which would have also been Williams' 76th birthday.

They said they plan on picking up the purse later this week.

Clear Creek ISD is searching for the owner of a purse that was found in the floorboards of its oldest school during renovations.

The purse was found in the floorboards of League City School, which most recently housed League City Elementary students in 2018. The school used to house students from both before and after CCISD was consolidated in 1948, according to the district.

Since then, League City has converted the old building into a community center and it's undergoing renovations, which is how the purse was found underneath the stage.

“The purse was full of what looked like a wallet and it turned out to be a diary,” said Richard Lewis, vice president of the League City Historical Society. “Picture it as today’s Facebook: you’re putting everything down. She wrote about her love life, who she broke up with.”

Based on the purse's contents, League City officials say it likely belonged to a woman named Beverly Williams, who likely lost it in April 1959.

“One of the photos in there was her at 9.5 months and it said 1946 on it, so that approximates her age at 76 years old,” said Lewis. “She’s the youngest of four sisters. The mother signed a note as Mrs. Frank Williams, so we have a picture of [the dad] but we don’t know her first name.”

Items in the wallet also listed the names Walt Davis, Robert Charles Schleyer and sisters Sharon, Linda and Lonnie, according to CCISD.

The district said there is some indication the purse's owner was connected to CCISD, but officials have yet to find any record of Beverly or her family.