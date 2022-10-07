Herschel Walker wanted woman to have second abortion, report claims

The woman -- who New York Times said requested anonymity -- claims she and Walker ended their relationship when she refused to do so.

ATLANTA — A woman who claims Herschel Walker paid for an abortion in 2009 is saying Georgia's U.S. Senate candidate urged her to end a second pregnancy two years later, according to the New York Times.

Walker previously denied the accusations calling it a lie.

"I know why you're here," Walker said in a speech in Jefferson County this week. "This abortion thing, it’s false. It’s a lie. That’s what I said. I said anything that happened with my ex-wife or what Christian is talking about, I don’t know."

On top of the abortion controversy, CNN reported Walker cut ties with his political director on Wednesday.

"This is not good, especially not a month out from an election," 11Alive political analyst and Emory University political science professor Dr. Andra Gillespie said about the report regarding the political director.

She said it speaks to Walker's campaign.

"This is just another sign of the disarray that the Walker campaign is in. This may further undermine confidence in his campaign by supporters or people who would have otherwise been inclined to support him," she added.