Sidloski, a Strongsville High School alumna, was a soccer player on the University of Cincinnati's women's team.



"I am absolutely crushed for the Sidloski Family, our soccer team and the University," Soccer Head Coach Neil Stafford said. "There's no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale. Ally was such a pillar of everything that's right about our program. A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being – this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to her family and friends and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally.



"Our Bearcats family has suffered an extreme loss," Director of Athletics John Cunningham said in a statement. "We send all our prayers, love and support to the Sidloski family and will do everything we can to support them and our student-athletes as we all process and work through this tragedy. Please respect the privacy of the Sidloski's and members of our soccer team as they grieve the loss of their daughter, sister, teammate and friend."