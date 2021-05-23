CINCINNATI — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published by WLWT in Cincinnati.
The University of Cincinnati community is mourning the loss of a 21-year-old sophomore from Strongsville following a drowning on East Fork Lake Saturday afternoon.
According to Ohio Department of Natural Resources spokesperson, Stephanie O'Grady, a body pulled from the Batavia Township lake has been confirmed as Allyson Sidloski, 21, of Strongsville.
Sidloski, a Strongsville High School alumna, was a soccer player on the University of Cincinnati's women's team.
"I am absolutely crushed for the Sidloski Family, our soccer team and the University," Soccer Head Coach Neil Stafford said. "There's no words for dealing with a tragedy on this scale. Ally was such a pillar of everything that's right about our program. A great student, gritty and resilient player and a phenomenal human being – this is an immeasurable and unspeakable loss. Our hearts go out to her family and friends and we will lift them up with our fond memories of Ally.
"Our Bearcats family has suffered an extreme loss," Director of Athletics John Cunningham said in a statement. "We send all our prayers, love and support to the Sidloski family and will do everything we can to support them and our student-athletes as we all process and work through this tragedy. Please respect the privacy of the Sidloski's and members of our soccer team as they grieve the loss of their daughter, sister, teammate and friend."
According to a page remembering Ally on the school's website, before attending the University of Cincinnati, Ally was a four-year player on the Strongsville High School soccer team and a three-time All-Greater Cleveland Conference Selection.
The page also says that the 21-year-old was the third member of her immediate family to play soccer at the collegiate level.
Ally leaves behind her parents, David and Tracie, as well as her two sisters, Katie and Nicole.