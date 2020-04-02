BEIJING, China — The death toll in mainland China from a new type of coronavirus has risen to 425, with the total number of cases now standing at 20,438.

Officials in China released the new figures Tuesday after the country opened a new hospital built in 10 days, infused cash into tumbling financial markets and further restricted people's movement in sweeping new steps to contain a rapidly spreading virus and its escalating impact.

Shortly after China released updated numbers, Hong Kong reported its first death from the virus, a 39-year-old man who traveled from the epicenter in Wuhan.

Japanese officials were deciding whether to quarantine more than 3,000 people on a cruise ship that carried a passenger who tested positive for the virus.

Chinese health authorities reported 361 deaths and 17,205 confirmed cases on Monday.

The United States on Friday declared a public health emergency because of the virus. However, officials stateside said the risk remains low.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced President Trump decided to temporarily bar entry to the U.S. of foreign nationals believed to be a risk of transmitting the virus.

His proclamation also claimed that any U.S. citizen who visited Hubei province within the previous 14 days will be quarantined. Others returning from elsewhere in China will be allowed to self-monitor their condition for a similar period.

The restrictions started on February 1, 2020.

After the announcement from the U.S. Department, the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of the new virus as a global emergency.

American Airlines, Delta and United have also announced that they will be suspending flights to China. While Delta and American are cancelling all China flights, United said it will continue operating one daily flight between San Francisco and Hong Kong.