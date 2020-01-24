BEIJING, China — China's National Health Commission says the number of cases of a new respiratory virus has risen to 830 with 25 deaths.

The update Friday morning also confirmed the first death outside the central province of Hubei.

The health commission in Hebei, a northern province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died after showing symptoms upon his return from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives.

Wuhan is the capital of Hubei and has been the epicenter of the outbreak of the coronavirus first detected last month.

A militia member uses a digital thermometer to take a driver's temperature at a checkpoint at a highway toll gate in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.

AP