BEIJING, China — The number of confirmed cases of the new virus has risen again in China while fatalities increased to 722, as the ruling Communist Party faces anger and recriminations from the public over the death of a doctor who was threatened by police after trying to sound the alarm about the disease over a month ago.

The government announced that another 3,399 people had been diagnosed over the last 24 hours, reversing two days of declines, and raising the total accumulated number of cases on the mainland to 34,546.

Cruise ship passengers faced more woe as Japan reported three more cases for a total of 64 on one quarantined vessel.

Another has been turned away.

Hong Kong began enforcing a 14-day quarantine for arrivals from mainland China.

RELATED: 2nd flight of U.S. evacuees from China arrives at MCAS Miramar

RELATED: Four people being "monitored" for possible coronavirus in Charlotte

RELATED: Japan finds 41 more coronavirus cases on cruise ship as death toll rises in China

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, medical personnel wearing protective suits work in the department of infectious diseases at Wuhan Union Hospital in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

AP