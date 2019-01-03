Recalls of two topical anesthetics were announced Thursday because they don't meet child-resistant packaging specifications, leading to a risk of poisoning.

The products are Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream and EZY Gel Topical Anesthetic Gel. They both contain Lidocaine, posing a risk of poisoning to young children.

The recalled Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream comes in a 1.35-fluid ounce white jar with a rounded cap. Numb 100 Topical Anesthetic Cream and a blue cross are printed on the jar’s front panel. Customers who have this should keep it out of a child's reach. They can contact Clinical Resolution Laboratory for a full refund, a free replacement cream, or free replacement child-resistant cap.

RELATED: Harbor Freight recalls rechargeable flashlights for burn hazard

RELATED: Propane torches recalled because flame may stay on

RELATED: Yet another blood pressure medication recalled for cancer risk

The recalled EZY Gel Topical Anesthetic Gel comes in 1-fluid ounce white bottles. Biotouch Topical Anesthetic Gel EZY Gel is printed on a purple label located on the front panel. Lot numbers and expiration dates are located on the bottom of the bottle. Again, customers are advised to keep it away from children. Contact Biotouch for instructions on how to obtain a full refund.

Recalled Numb 100 topical anesthetic cream (left) and Recalled EZY Gel Topical Anesthetic Gel

Consumer Product Safety Commission

Information directly from the recall notices were included in this report.