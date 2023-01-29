Stokes County emergency services says two EMTs who were at the scene started performing life-saving measures until Stokes EMS got there.

KING, N.C. — A child is dead after participating in a rodeo in Stokes County Saturday.

Amanda Paquette was at the Rafter K Rodeo last night watching her son compete.

While she was there, she says she saw the accident unfold.

Paquette says the boy dropped into the bullpen and got in place.

She says after the doors opened the bull bucked twice before the boy fell off.

Once he fell, she says the bull stomped on his chest.

Stokes County emergency services says two EMTs who were at the scene started performing life-saving measures until Stokes EMS got there.

They say the boy went into cardiac arrest, went to the hospital, and later died.

"Like I'm a single mom, I had spent these last two weeks saving my money to buy my son everything he needed for the rodeo. I wanted to make sure that he had everything he needed to be safe, but she has no idea that the next day her son wasn't going to be there with her," said Paquette.

William Cooper has been bull riding for years.

He was at the rodeo Saturday night helping out when he saw the boy get bucked off.

The scene reminded Cooper of the time he was stepped on while competing.

"The way he come off too and everything. I don't know if he had time to move out of the way or not, it slammed him to the ground like I was. I didn't have time to roll over or nothing, it just slammed me down to the ground hard," said Cooper.

The rodeo company posted this statement to their social media:

"Everyone here at Rafter K Rodeo Company, LLC would like to give our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the bull rider. Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help. We are thankful for our on-site EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement that work so hard to care for the cowboys. This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss. We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time."

Participants must sign a consent form to compete.

For minors, the form must have a parent or guardian's signature and be notarized.

The form acknowledges that the rodeo is a dangerous activity and can expose the participant to personal injury and or death.

