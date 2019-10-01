(KTHV) – The chihuahua shot in the face by a now former Faulkner County deputy over the weekend is making a near full recovery at a Little Rock Veterinary Hospital.

Less than 24 hours after her second surgery, Reese’s is getting back to her normal self.

“She’s starting to show a little more of her personality,” Doug Canady said.

Reese's owner, Doug Canady, said it is a miracle to be holding her in his arms today. The bullet went through her face, leaving her right jaw completely shattered.

"When it happened I thought she was dead, so I called my daughter and said policeman shot our dog,” Canady said. "I just knew she wandered off and died somewhere. When I found out she was alive, I couldn't believe it."

Canady said Reese’s will remain in at Arkansas veterinary Emergency for a few more days, before he can finally take her home and reunite her with her canine friend Oreo.

“I have a room in the house that I’m going to make just her room. She and Oreo will be comfortable,” he said. “She's going to get spoiled. She was spoiled before."

Staff Surgeon Matthew Field said Reese’s is doing remarkably well so far. He said had the bullet gone an inch higher, the dog would be dead.

“She had some head trauma when she came in. That resolved over the weekend,” Field said.

Field said the jaw was so shattered there was not much he could to surgically. Field placed her in a muzzle to help stabilize her jaw so it can heal itself.

“I even consulted with a dental surgeon at University of California-Davis just to see if there’s an option in reconstructing her jaw,” Field said.

Right now, the main concern is saving Reese’s tongue. Field went back into surgery with her Tuesday to clean up the area.

"There was a lot of muscles that were lacerated by the path of the bullet. If those can heal well enough that she can still swallow, she's not going to have any trouble,” Field said.

While Reese’s finishes up recovering, Canandy says he is thankful for everyone who stepped up and offered support nationwide.

'I wanted to thank the clinic, doing a good a good job. And all the love and support on social media. Pets are our family. And this is just something that is not going to be tolerated,” Canady said.

To follow Reese’s recovery, Canady has set up a Facebook page here.