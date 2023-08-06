Cash App glitch reportedly double charging customers

Some Cash App users reported seeing negative account balances after charges went through multiple times.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Cash App is investigating a glitch that is causing duplicate Cash Card transactions to clear users' accounts, causing some users to see negative account balances, the company said Monday.

The app can be used to send money between users and is accepted as payment at some businesses.

Users took to social media to complain that the popular payment app had doubled previous purchases paid for through Cash App. Some complained that the erroneous charges sent their account balances into the red.

Cash app doubling purchases I mean adding it exactly to double it pic.twitter.com/C2IkkhxhZa — amanda wilson (@drkeyedangel) June 26, 2023

"Our team is aware of an issue causing duplicate Cash Card transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance," Cash App said in an update posted to its status page Monday. The update said the company was investigating but did not give an estimate to when the issue might be fixed.