Rapper Cardi B said she had to cancel her show in Indianapolis Tuesday night due to a security threat. Details of the threat remained a mystery Wednesday morning.

"Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today," Cardi B tweeted. "I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show. Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first."

The Indianapolis Metro Police Department posted about it on Facebook.

"This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist postponed this evening’s concert - there is no immediate threat to public safety, this is not an active incident. This is an ongoing investigation," the IMPD wrote.

Banker's Life Fieldhouse tweeted that the concert has been rescheduled for Sept. 11 and all tickets will be honored.