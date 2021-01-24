Police: Man arrested near White House after seeking information on Oval Office, had a gun and ammunition on him

On Friday, a Texas man was arrested outside the White House grounds for having a weapon and ammunition.

WASHINGTON — According to court documents and DC Police, a Texas man told officers he needed information about the Oval Office when he was arrested by officers near White House grounds in Washington DC.

On Friday, a Texas man was arrested outside the White House grounds for having a weapon and ammunition. The man told officers he “needed information about the Oval Office”, according to court documents.

Court documents show Macias Santiago, a 37-year-old man from Midland, Texas, parked in front of a parking meter on Constitution Ave in a pickup truck when he asked an officer if he could park there. That’s when court documents show he also stated he needed details about the Oval Office.

According to court documents, that’s when the officer noticed a firearm holster in the truck and asked Santiago if he had a weapon, to which he told the officer yes.

Officers recovered a full functional .40 caliber pistol, two fully loaded 8 round magazines, and an opened box of 79 rounds of ammunition, according to court documents.

Santiago was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license, unlawful possession of a firearm, unregistered ammunition, and unlawful transport of a firearm.

A Texas man was arrested for having a gun and ammunition near the White House Friday.

The man told officers "he needed information about the Oval Office", according to court docs.

He was arrested for carrying a pistol without a license & several other weapons violations. @wusa9 — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) January 24, 2021

Security barriers started to come down and bridges began slowly reopening hours after President Joe Biden walked the streets of Washington D.C. following his inauguration ceremony on Wednesday.