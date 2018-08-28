NEW YORK (AP) — A swarm of bees had caused a brief commotion in Times Square in New York City after they made their home atop a hot dog stand.

It happened at 43rd Street and Broadway at about 2 p.m. Tuesday.

The New York Police Department's bee keepers unit responded to the scene and safely removed the bees.

WABC-TV shows thousands of bees crowding the top of the vendor's umbrella as a beekeeper sucks them into a hose.

In a tweet, the NYPD said that "no tourist was harmed and no bee was left behind." According to the official Twitter account of the NYPD bee keeper, about 25,000 bees were relocated and will be released to a new hive far from Times Square.

This sidewalk near Times Square is cordoned off because of BEES pic.twitter.com/hp5Cx3MYhC — SKYBRIDGE_SOUND (@SKYBRIDGE_Sound) August 28, 2018

The Times Square bee patrol is here pic.twitter.com/FLL37BxcIp — Daniel Rubin (@DanielYRubin) August 28, 2018

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.