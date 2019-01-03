TAMPA, Fla. — Tigris isn't even open to the public yet, but Busch Gardens is already getting ready to build its next roller coaster.

Friday during a special event, the park announced it will be building what will be the world's steepest and fastest wooden steel hybrid roller coaster in the world. It will also be the tallest coaster of its kind in North America.

The ride will feature all-new thrill elements, as well as restored elements of Gwazi.

“This cadence of back-to-back new attractions is unprecedented for our park, and continues our legacy as Florida’s thrill ride leader," said Stewart Clark, President of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

The park had hinted back in December 2018 that it might be revamping the former Gwazi wooden roller coaster into something all new.

Now, those rumors have been confirmed.

Idaho-based Rocky Mountain Construction will be the company working on the new project. Rocky Mountain recently completed work on one of America's No. 1-ranked roller coasters "Steel Vengeance" at Cedar Point in Ohio.

The revamped Gwazi ride is expected to open in 2020 and will be more than 200 feet tall. It does not yet have a name.

Tigris, which is Florida's tallest launch coaster, is set to open soon.

