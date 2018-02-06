Twitter lit up briefly Friday night for all the wrong reasons.

For about 20 minutes, a hacker posted racist, vulgar tweets on Buffalo Wild Wing's Twitter account.

Once the popular chicken eatery regained control of its account, it deleted the offending posts and apologized-- but not before the online world gave its two cents. People across the Twitterverse weighed in on the faux pas.

Well, we were hacked. And it wasn’t funny. We apologize for the awful posts, which obviously did not come from us. — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) June 2, 2018

There were some comparisons to Roseanne Barr, whose racist Twitter rant earlier this week cost her her newly revived television show:

Congrats to Roseanne on her new job as Buffalo Wild Wings’ social media director — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) June 1, 2018

Who spiked Buffalo Wild Wings with Ambien? — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 2, 2018

Can’t believe Rosanne hacked Buffalo Wild Wings twitter account — Drakes illegitimate son 🐝🇩🇴 (@SavinTheBees) June 1, 2018

Others felt for for the PR team that would have to clean up the mess:

If you thought you needed the work week to end, you could be the Buffalo Wild Wings PR team right now. Twitter cleanup on aisle nine... — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) June 1, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings PR department right now: pic.twitter.com/pCLGwahFhN — Bijou (@BijouDemi) June 2, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings CEO when he found out the social media intern made the Twitter password "BuffaloWildWings" pic.twitter.com/ECcWNJK69g — Leednetsov (@pc_leed) June 1, 2018

the buffalo wild wings twitter account later tonight pic.twitter.com/iALQ7udGAw — The Good Punting Place (@JasonCheathawks) June 1, 2018

Well my vacation has been nice but it's time to go back to work as the Buffalo Wild Wings social media director. Time to take a big drink of water and see what I missed. — Ryan (@DiaIUpModem) June 1, 2018

Others wondered: Might there be some free wings involved in this fiasco?:

me pulling up to a buffalo wild wings with the screenshots to get a discount pic.twitter.com/XcL79Z6JK5 — excalibur @ Ally Saga (@ItzExcaI) June 2, 2018

Buffalo Wild Wings: Our Twitter account was hacked. We apologize.



Me: Apology not accepted. Boycott!



BWW: We'll give you free wings.



Me: pic.twitter.com/FSvPdHqovb — Travis Keys (@travkeys) June 2, 2018

